Sept 21 Energica Motor Company SpA :

* H1 production value 1.4 million euros versus 0.2 million euros a year ago

* H1 net loss 1.8 million euros versus loss 0.25 million euros a year ago

* At June 30, 2015, the company was still in a period of technological development and had not started the production and sale of motorcycles