BRIEF-India's Larsen & Toubro Dec-qtr consol profit up about 39 pct
* Dec-quarter consol net profit 9.72 billion rupees vs 7 billion rupees a year ago.
Sept 21 Industrial Stars of Italy 2 SpA :
* Reports net loss at June 30 of 0.1 million euros ($111,610.00)
* Net financial position at June 30 positive for 52 million euros
* Industrial Stars of Italy 2 was set up on July 15, 2015, and admitted to training on AIM Italia on May 25, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8960 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MODENA, Italy, Jan 28 Twenty billion euros earmarked by the Italian government will be enough to help recapitalise other weak banks after Monte dei Paschi di Siena , the Bank of Italy governor said on Saturday.
KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 28 Pakistan's central bank maintained the country's main policy interest rate at 5.75 percent on Saturday, the bank's governor said, citing overall macroeconomic stability and a steady inflation outlook.