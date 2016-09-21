Sept 21 Industrial Stars of Italy 2 SpA :

* Reports net loss at June 30 of 0.1 million euros ($111,610.00)

* Net financial position at June 30 positive for 52 million euros

* Industrial Stars of Italy 2 was set up on July 15, 2015, and admitted to training on AIM Italia on May 25, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8960 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)