BRIEF-India's Larsen & Toubro Dec-qtr consol profit up about 39 pct
* Dec-quarter consol net profit 9.72 billion rupees vs 7 billion rupees a year ago.
Sept 21 PKO BP :
* Poland's largest bank, the state-controlled PKO BP, said on Wednesday that it has started exclusive negotiations with Austria's Raiffeisen over the purchase of Raiffeisen's Polish leasing unit Raiffeisen-Leasing Polska.
* PKO also said that if its buys the unit then the bank would not meet the criteria set by its shareholders to pay out a dividend from its 2015 profit.
* A source told Reuters earlier in September that PKO and Alior Bank have filed bids to buy the local unit of Austria's Raiffeisen. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)
MODENA, Italy, Jan 28 Twenty billion euros earmarked by the Italian government will be enough to help recapitalise other weak banks after Monte dei Paschi di Siena , the Bank of Italy governor said on Saturday.
KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 28 Pakistan's central bank maintained the country's main policy interest rate at 5.75 percent on Saturday, the bank's governor said, citing overall macroeconomic stability and a steady inflation outlook.