* Poland's largest bank, the state-controlled PKO BP, said on Wednesday that it has started exclusive negotiations with Austria's Raiffeisen over the purchase of Raiffeisen's Polish leasing unit Raiffeisen-Leasing Polska.

* PKO also said that if its buys the unit then the bank would not meet the criteria set by its shareholders to pay out a dividend from its 2015 profit.

* A source told Reuters earlier in September that PKO and Alior Bank have filed bids to buy the local unit of Austria's Raiffeisen.