BRIEF-India's Larsen & Toubro Dec-qtr consol profit up about 39 pct
* Dec-quarter consol net profit 9.72 billion rupees vs 7 billion rupees a year ago.
Sept 21 Alior Bank :
* Poland's Alior Bank said on Wednesday that it has entered exclusive talks with Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) over the purchase of Raiffeisen's Polish demerged core banking business.
* "On 21 September 2016 (Alior) Bank commenced a period of exclusive negotiations with RBI concerning the acquisition of the demerged core banking business of Raiffeisen Bank Polska," Alior said.
* Earlier on Wednesday, Poland's PKO BP bank said it entered exclusive talks over buying Raiffeisen leasing business in Poland.
* A spokeswoman for Raiffeisen confirmed on Wednesday the bank is in exclusive talks with Alior Bank and PKO.
* A source told Reuters earlier in September that PKO and Alior Bank have filed bids to buy the local unit of Austria's Raiffeisen. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Additional reporting in VIENNA by Francois Murphy)
* Dec-quarter consol net profit 9.72 billion rupees vs 7 billion rupees a year ago.
MODENA, Italy, Jan 28 Twenty billion euros earmarked by the Italian government will be enough to help recapitalise other weak banks after Monte dei Paschi di Siena , the Bank of Italy governor said on Saturday.
KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 28 Pakistan's central bank maintained the country's main policy interest rate at 5.75 percent on Saturday, the bank's governor said, citing overall macroeconomic stability and a steady inflation outlook.