BRIEF-India's Larsen & Toubro Dec-qtr consol profit up about 39 pct
* Dec-quarter consol net profit 9.72 billion rupees vs 7 billion rupees a year ago.
Sept 21 Nikkei
* Daito Trust Construction's sales will likely grow 6 pct to 740 billion yen for April-Sept half - Nikkei
* Daito Trust Construction's group pretax profit will likely rise 6 pct to 65 billion yen for the April-September half - Nikkei
* Daito Trust Construction to likely maintain current FY forecast of sales growing 6 pct to 1.49 trillion yen, pretax profit rising 5 pct to 111 bln yen - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2cRJ1fR) Further company coverage:
MODENA, Italy, Jan 28 Twenty billion euros earmarked by the Italian government will be enough to help recapitalise other weak banks after Monte dei Paschi di Siena , the Bank of Italy governor said on Saturday.
KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 28 Pakistan's central bank maintained the country's main policy interest rate at 5.75 percent on Saturday, the bank's governor said, citing overall macroeconomic stability and a steady inflation outlook.