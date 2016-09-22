Sept 22 Link Mobility Group ASA :

* Has entered into extended loan agreement with Danske Bank regarding funding of announced acquisitions

* Acquisitions include Linus AS in Norway, Globalmouth Marketing AB in Sweden, Labyrintti Group in Finland and Whatever Mobile Group in Germany

* After closing of acquisition of Responsfabrikken in Denmark, 64 million Norwegian crowns ($7.77 million) of credit line in Danske Bank of 85 million crowns remained unused; Danske Bank has now increased this funding facility with 62 million crowns, providing total funding of 126 million crowns

* Acquisitions are to be financed through LINK-model; a combination of cash on closing, shares in Link Mobility Group ASA and seller's credit