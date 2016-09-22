Sept 22 Daily Mail And General Trust Plc

* Directorate change cfo resignation

* Stephen Daintith, CFO of company, has resigned to take up role of CFO at Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc

* Stephen will continue to provide support to DMGT as cfo pending appointment of his replacement

* Board has commenced process to identify appropriate candidates.

