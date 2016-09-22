UPDATE 1-Canada pension fund, U.S. buyout firms eye DH Corp
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
Sept 22 Accenture Plc :
* Following completion of acquisition, Kurt Salmon's employees are expected to join Accenture strategy retail industry practice
* Accenture to acquire Kurt Salmon to expand accenture strategy's capabilities in retail industry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and several U.S. private equity firms are interested in acquiring Canadian financial technology services provider DH Corp, according to people familiar with the situation.
BRUSSELS, Jan 27 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: