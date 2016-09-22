Sept 22 Agrana Beteiligungs AG :

* H1 EBIT rose by 31.6 pct to 90.4 million euros ($101.45 million) (H1 prior year: 68.7 million euros)

* Group revenue was also up 4.5 pct on previous year (1,263.5 million euros) in first half of 2016|17

* Raises its operating result forecast for 2016/17 financial year from 'moderate' to 'significant' compared with prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8911 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)