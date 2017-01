Sept 22 Prime Car Management SA :

* Aims to increase assets by 10 percent per annum and ROE by at least 3 percent by the end of 2019 versus H1 2016

* Plans to recommend dividend at maximum level of up to 100 percent of FY group net profit

* Aims for an increase in leasing of cars per year between 2015-2019 at average level of 20 percent

* Aims for an increase in FSL fleet per year between 2015-2019 at average level of 7 percent

* Aims for increase in sale of new cars per year between 2015-2019 at average level of 5 percent