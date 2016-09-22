Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 22 Fortec Elektronik AG :
* Revenues for the FY 2015/16 (01.07.2015 - 30.06.2016) 78.2 million euros ($87.80 million) after 45.9 million euros in the previous year
* FY net income at 3.56 million euros versus 1.87 million euros year ago
* To propose 20% higher dividend of 60 euro cents per share
* FY EBIT 4.9 million euros versus 2.5 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8906 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)