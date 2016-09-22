UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 22 Flour Mills Kepenos SA :
* Says incident to not have any effect on the company's results
* Says facilities, materials and equipment are fully insured
* Says small size fire occurred in its storage facilities at 10 am local time
* Says material damages of small scale, production operations not to be affected
Source text: bit.ly/2cvL5vb
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources