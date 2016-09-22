UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 22 Overseas Education Ltd :
* Repurchase and cancellation is not expected to have any material impact on operations and financial position of company and group
* Repurchased bonds have been cancelled and delisted from official list of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading on 22 Sept 2016
* Company has repurchased an aggregate principal amount of S$7 million of bonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources