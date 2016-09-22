Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 22 Wipro Singapore Pte. Ltd:
* Signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% shareholding of Zhongshan Ma Er Daily Products Limited
* Deal will be fully paid in cash
* Post acquisition, Wipro Unza will touch an annual run rate of close to RMB 1 billon ($150 million) Source text: September 22, 2016: Wipro Singapore Pte. Ltd, part of Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% shareholding of Zhongshan Ma Er Daily Products Limited, a Chinese Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) company, in an all cash deal. (Bengaluru newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)