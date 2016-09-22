UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 22 Tallink Grupp AS :
* Share capital reduction of AS Tallink Grupp was registered in Commercial Register
* Share capital was reduced by cancelling 3.9 million own shares held by company, with total book value of 2.4 million euros ($2.70 million)
* Share capital was reduced by reduction of book value of shares, as a result of which book value of one share was reduced from 0.60 euros to 0.54 euros
* Share capital reduction payments to shareholders in total amount of 40.2 million euros (0.06 per share euros) will be made on Dec. 23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8897 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources