Sept 22 Berjaya Land Bhd

* Unit Alam Baiduri Sdn Bhd enters into a SPA with BCity, a 100%-owned subsidiary of Berjaya Corporation Berhad

* Deal for the proposed acquisition of about 871.01 acres of freehold lands, all in Mukim Sungai Tinggi

* Proposed acquisition will not have any material effect on consolidated earnings of b-land for current fy ending 30 april 2017

* Cash consideration for the proposed acquisition of 155.00 million rgt

* Proposed acquisition is expected to contribute positively to the future earnings of the b-land group