Sept 22 Nestle Nigeria Plc :

* Says Dharnesh Gordhon has resigned his appointment as Director and Managing Director of the Co with effect from Oct 1, 2016

* Says board has appointed Mauricio Alarcon as new Managing Director of Nestle Nigeria Plc with effect from Oct. 1, 2016 Source : bit.ly/2cFoHgj Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)