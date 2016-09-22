Sept 22 Majesco Ltd

* Glemham underwriting and majesco team up to create a dynamic new cloud based bureau for the uk general insurance market

* Cloudlnsurer platform will be used to initially provide commercial lines insurance to both the broker and the small medium enterprise markets

* Processing expense ratio in the business is expected to be around 5%