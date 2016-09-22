BRIEF-Stonegate Bank reports Q4 earnings per share $0.62
* Stonegate bank announces fourth quarter 2016 operating results
Sept 22 Orbit Corp Ltd
* Orbit corp ltd clarifies on "news item, Orbit Corp MD Pujit Aggarwal arrested by eow in Rs 52 crore cheating case."
* "News regarding Pujit Aggarwal is correct"
* Complaint filed is "not correct and the same is being appropriately defended" Source text : bit.ly/2cTzbvG Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman said on Friday.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 U.S. authorities on Friday unveiled criminal charges against two men accused of helping operate a hedge fund as a Ponzi scheme and of swindling investors in a ticket-reselling business for popular events, including the smash Broadway musical "Hamilton."