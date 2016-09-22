Sept 22 Orbit Corp Ltd

* Orbit corp ltd clarifies on "news item, Orbit Corp MD Pujit Aggarwal arrested by eow in Rs 52 crore cheating case."

* "News regarding Pujit Aggarwal is correct"

* Complaint filed is "not correct and the same is being appropriately defended" Source text : bit.ly/2cTzbvG Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)