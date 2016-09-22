Sept 22 Cecep Costin New Materials Group Ltd

* Unit has certain bank and other borrowings in amount of approximately rmb138.1 million fallen due

* "Xinhua Co. Was unable to pay said amounts by due dates and resulted in default in payments"

* As a result, it may further trigger cross-default of other loan facilities, which may have material adverse impact on financial position of group

* Company is currently assessing impact of above and any potential default on other loan facilities

* In addition, approximately rmb4.0 million in relation to purchase of raw materials by xinhua co. Has also fallen due

* As a result of defaults in payments, certain bank accounts of Xinhua Co. With aggregate bank balances of rmb2.4 million are frozen by banks