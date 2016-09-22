BRIEF-Stonegate Bank reports Q4 earnings per share $0.62
* Stonegate bank announces fourth quarter 2016 operating results
Sept 22 Times Property Holdings Ltd :
* Deal for a total consideration of approximately rmb1.33 billion
* Voluntary announcement acquisition of land
* Unit guangzhou times shengyu investment co succeeded in public auction for acquisition of land use right of a land parcel in guangdong province Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman said on Friday.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 U.S. authorities on Friday unveiled criminal charges against two men accused of helping operate a hedge fund as a Ponzi scheme and of swindling investors in a ticket-reselling business for popular events, including the smash Broadway musical "Hamilton."