BRIEF-Stonegate Bank reports Q4 earnings per share $0.62
* Stonegate bank announces fourth quarter 2016 operating results
Sept 22 China VAST Industrial Urban Development Co:
* Langfang vast, entered into investment agreement with shunfeng airport investment
* Investment agreement with shunfeng airport investment relating to formation of joint venture
* Joint venture will be engaged in design, development and construction of freight logistics center
* Profit east, celestial ocean, wang jianjun and ms. Zhao ying entered into spa
* Profit east agrees to sell and celestial ocean agrees to buy sale shares at consideration of hk$2.88 per share
* Registered capital of joint venture is expected to be rmb100 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stonegate bank announces fourth quarter 2016 operating results
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman said on Friday.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 U.S. authorities on Friday unveiled criminal charges against two men accused of helping operate a hedge fund as a Ponzi scheme and of swindling investors in a ticket-reselling business for popular events, including the smash Broadway musical "Hamilton."