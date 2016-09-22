UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 22 Mondo TV SpA :
* Process of setting up Mondo TV Producciones Canarias, to be fully owned by Mondo TV Iberoamerica, is almost completed
* Mondo TV Producciones Canarias to be based in Tenerife
* Mondo TV Iberoamerica is part of the Mondo TV Group
* Mondo TV Producciones Canarias will have, among others, the mission to realize part of the pre-production work of the animation projects of Mondo TV Group and some activities connected with the production of "live teen" series Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources