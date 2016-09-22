Sept 22 Dan Form Holdings Co Ltd :

* Offeror conditionally agreed to acquire, and vendors conditionally agreed to sell sale shares, being 452.9 million dan form shares

* Offeror autobest holdings has no intention to terminate any employment of employees of co or to make significant changes to any employment

* Vendors, offeror and tian an (as offeror's guarantor) entered into sale and purchase agreement

* Deal for a total consideration of hk$1.25 billion

* Application has been made by each of dan form and tian an for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 23 sept 2016 respectively