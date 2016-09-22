Sept 22 Dan Form Holdings Co Ltd :
* Offeror conditionally agreed to acquire, and vendors
conditionally agreed to sell sale shares, being 452.9 million
dan form shares
* Offeror autobest holdings has no intention to terminate
any employment of employees of co or to make significant changes
to any employment
* Vendors, offeror and tian an (as offeror's guarantor)
entered into sale and purchase agreement
* Deal for a total consideration of hk$1.25 billion
* Application has been made by each of dan form and tian an
for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m.
On 23 sept 2016 respectively
