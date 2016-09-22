Sept 22 China Oceanwide Holdings Ltd
* China Oceanwide Holdings Ltd-proposed Continuing Connected
Transactions - Master Framework Agreement For Possible
Subscription Of Class A Shares In The Investment Fund
* China Oceanwide Capital Management, a direct wholly-owned
subsidiary of company, entered into master framework agreement
with manager
* China Oceanwide Capital Management may subscribe for class
a shares for up to US$30 million for period from commencement
date to 31 december 2016
* China Oceanwide Capital Management may subscribe for class
a shares for up to US$90 million for period from 1 january 2017
to 31 december 2017
