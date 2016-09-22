Sept 22 Comcast Corp:

* Comcast Corporation to acquire Ed Snider's stake in Comcast Spectacor

* Comcast Corporation announced today it has reached an agreement to purchase Ed Snider's 24 percent stake in Comcast Spectacor

* Says financial terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Upon closing, which is expected to occur next month, Comcast will own 100 percent of company

* Wells Fargo Center, Spectra, and Philadelphia Flyers will continue to operate as businesses within Comcast Spectacor

* Four flyers skate zones have been established over years and will continue to be operated by Comcast Spectacor