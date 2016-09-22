Sept 22 Comcast Corp:
* Comcast Corporation to acquire Ed Snider's stake in
Comcast Spectacor
* Comcast Corporation announced today it has reached an
agreement to purchase Ed Snider's 24 percent stake in Comcast
Spectacor
* Says financial terms of transaction were not disclosed
* Upon closing, which is expected to occur next month,
Comcast will own 100 percent of company
* Wells Fargo Center, Spectra, and Philadelphia Flyers will
continue to operate as businesses within Comcast Spectacor
* Four flyers skate zones have been established over years
and will continue to be operated by Comcast Spectacor
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: