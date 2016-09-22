Sept 22 DTEK :

* Says DTEK Energy has signed standstill agreement with its lending banks

* Says agreement will enable company to pursue negotiations and with its creditors in a stabilized environment with a view to quickly reach a consensual agreement

* Says by the end of this year, DTEK Energy expects to sign an agreement on the terms and conditions of the long-term restructuring of its debts

* Says in accordance with the standstill agreement and until the end of the latter, the company will pay the banks 10 pct of the accrued interest on a monthly basis

* Says it will also at signing of standstill agreement pay banks 10 pct of initially accrued interest as well as a one-time fee equivalent to 0.25 pct of total bank loan principal amount Source text: bit.ly/2djZusU

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)