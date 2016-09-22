Sept 22 DTEK :
* Says DTEK Energy has signed standstill agreement with its
lending banks
* Says agreement will enable company to pursue negotiations
and with its creditors in a stabilized environment with a view
to quickly reach a consensual agreement
* Says by the end of this year, DTEK Energy expects to sign
an agreement on the terms and conditions of the long-term
restructuring of its debts
* Says in accordance with the standstill agreement and until
the end of the latter, the company will pay the banks 10 pct of
the accrued interest on a monthly basis
* Says it will also at signing of standstill agreement pay
banks 10 pct of initially accrued interest as well as a one-time
fee equivalent to 0.25 pct of total bank loan principal amount
Source text: bit.ly/2djZusU
(Gdynia Newsroom)