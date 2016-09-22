Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 22 Sqli SA :
* H1 net income group share 3.4 million euros ($3.82 million) versus 1.2 million euros year ago
* H1 current operating income 6.4 million euros versus 4.6 million euros year ago
* For 2016 group hopes for a revenue above 190 million euros and a current operating margin of 8 pct for H2 Source text: bit.ly/2cwuGqk Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8904 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)