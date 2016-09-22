Sept 22 Emakina Group SA :

* Emakina group acquires CRM expert k.section

* This acquisition will be financed by own funds, with a first payment of 385.000 euro ($431.97) in cash made now

* Payment will be partly in own shares, and partly in cash.

* Price of this acquisition will depend on performance recorded by company until 2019