Sept 22 Oracle Corp:
* Court granted Oracle's motion for a permanent injunction
against continued copyright infringement by Rimini Street
* Court also awarded Oracle $46 million in attorneys' fees,
costs against Rimini and Ravin personally on top of $50m in
damages awarded by jury last year
* Court granted motion for a permanent injunction against
continued computer access violations by Rimini and its President
and CEO, Seth Ravin
* Jury found Rimini infringed every one of 93 separate
copyright registrations at issue
