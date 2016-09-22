Sept 22 Lattice Semiconductor Corp
* As a result of this restructuring, no longer serve as
agent for consortium
* Will be entitled to a reduced share of adopter fees paid
by parties adopting HDMI standard
* Restructuring resulted in a non-cash impairment charge
relating to intangible assets associated with future HDMI
adopter fees
* Non-Cash impairment charge will be recognized in the third
fiscal quarter of 2016
* On Sept 19, agreed to restructure our role as agent with
members of high-definition multimedia interface (HDMI)
consortium
* Says we currently estimate total non-cash impairment
charge to be in range of $7.5 million to $8.5 million
* Do not anticipate any future cash expenditures related to
this impairment charge.
