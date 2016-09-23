Sept 23 SSBV Rovsing A/S :

* FY revenue up 36 pct to 26.6 million Danish crowns ($4.00 million) from 19.6 million crowns year ago

* FY EBITDA loss narrows by 1.2 million crowns to 2.1 million crowns from loss 3.3 million crowns year ago

* For FY 2016/17 revenue of 32 million - 35 million crowns and EBITDA of 0 million-2 million crowns is expected Source text: bit.ly/2d28l1b Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6546 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)