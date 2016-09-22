UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 23 Warehouse Group Ltd
* Final dividend 5.0 CPS
* Dividend policy going forward is unchanged at between 75-85% of retail adjusted net profit after tax
* FY profit attributable to parent shareholders $78.338 million versus $52.433 million in 2015
* FY revenue $2.95 billion versus $2.78 billion in 2015, an increase of 6.1%
* FY17 earnings will be significantly influenced by christmas trading performance
* Current business performance should ensure that adjusted npat for group in FY17 is above that recorded in FY16
* All figures in NZ$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources