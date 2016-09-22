UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 23 Takson Holdings:
* Application has been made by company to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares on stock exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 23 September 2016
* Total cash consideration for sale shares pursuant to share purchase agreement is HK$487.2 million
* Offer price of HK$0.9463
* Offeror intends to finance and satisfy total consideration payable by offeror under offer of HK$246.5 million from loan facility granted by Huarong Intl Securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources