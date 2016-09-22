Sept 22 Moody's: Post
* Next US administration's trade policies will be most
relevant issue for rated european companies
* Survival of 'obamacare' under the next administration is
uncertain
* Election us trade policies will be significant for
european firms, success of brexit
* US stance toward trade will also play a key role in the
success of Brexit
* Believe there would be an incentive for U.S. and UK to
maintain strong trade links, although uk is more reliant on us
for trade
Source text : bit.ly/2d4JqvZ
