* Next US administration's trade policies will be most relevant issue for rated european companies

* Survival of 'obamacare' under the next administration is uncertain

* Election us trade policies will be significant for european firms, success of brexit

* US stance toward trade will also play a key role in the success of Brexit

* Believe there would be an incentive for U.S. and UK to maintain strong trade links, although uk is more reliant on us for trade