Sept 23 REC Silicon said:
* Due to ongoing negative effects from the trade war between
the U.S. and China and the recent decline in PV market
conditions, lower sales than previously anticipated have
occurred in the third quarter
* As a result, third-quarter polysilicon sales volumes
(excluding fines and powders) are now expected to be
approximately 1,800 MT
* Negotiations continue between the US and China towards a
resolution of the trade war, but timing and outcome of such a
resolution remain uncertain
* Third quarter revenues are currently expected to be USD
45-50 million, compared to USD 71.1 million in the previous
quarter
* The decrease in revenue can be mainly attributed to lower
FBR sales volumes
* Q3 total polysilicon production volumes are forecasted to
be roughly 3,900 MT, compared to guidance of 4,490 MT
* The company is taking measures to maintain a healthy
cash position and manage inventory levels
* The company will adjust production capacity
utilizationaccording to market demand and currently
anticipates running at approximately 50% of full capacity at
Moses Lake by October 1, 2016
* Construction and spending on the Yulin joint venture plant
remains on track for start-up in the second half of next year
* With regard to the company's joint venture payment
obligations, the relevant agreements permit deferral of the $15
million second capital contribution until at least July 2017,
and negotiations are underway with the joint venture partner to
defer the company's second and third capital contributions,
totaling $169 million, beyond 2018
* Without a resolution to the trade war and if REC is unable
to make its contributions, the agreements also permit the
company to forego making its remaining contributions, in which
case, its equity position in the joint venture would be diluted
accordingly
