Sept 23 Zehnder Group AG :

* Is expecting a positive one-off effect on its operating result (EBIT) for the 2016 financial year amounting to about 40 million euros ($44.79 million), after completing the sale of its former factory premises in China

* Transfer of use and risk to the buyer is intended to take place before the end of 2016 Source text - bit.ly/2dfcJ2b Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8930 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)