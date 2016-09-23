UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 23 Affin Holdings Bhd
* Unit clarifies that negotiations between Affin, Axa Asia and Felda Marketing Services Sdn Bhd are still on-going as on Sept. 23
* Refers to article in The Star Website on 23 september 2016 titled 'fgv sells insurance stake for rm70 mil' Source text (bit.ly/2cHxnCZ) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources