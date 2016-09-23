BRIEF-Midcoast Energy says Enbridge Energy to buy all of co's outstanding units
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
Sept 23 Petromaroc Corporation Plc :
* Long stop date for completion of acquisition has been extended to December 31, 2016
* Renegotiated terms of Sidi Moktar sale and purchase agreement
* Proceeds from sale of 21.3 million new sound energy ordinary shares to be issued to Petromaroc will be shared by co and Sound Energy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru