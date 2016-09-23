Sept 23 Telenor

* Details the accounting effects of the sale of Vimpelcom shares

* The disposal of the 142.5 million ADSs resulted in a proportionate reclassification effect of previously recognised translation differences in other comprehensive income of a loss of NOK 2.5 billion, including tax effects related to the hedging instruments

* In addition, net income from VimpelCom's second quarter 2016 and impairment for the third quarter 2016 related to the disposal of the 142.5 million ADSs have been recognised, amounting to a net loss of NOK 0.5 billion

* Total loss recognised in the income statement for the third quarter 2016 related to the disposal of the 142.5 ADSs is NOK 3.0 billion ($368.55 million). The effects of reclassification do not impact the total equity of Telenor

* The net proceeds of USD 486 million (around NOK 4.0 billion) will be included in Telenor's cash flow statement for the third quarter 2016