Sept 23 Q-Free ASA :

* Contemplated private placement

* Order price will be determined through an accelerated book-building process

* Maximum number of shares to be issued in private placement is 17,844,689 new shares

* Net proceeds from private placement are intended to be used to strengthen company's balance sheet and liquidity position

* Book-building period will commence Sept. 23, 2016 at 09:00 CET and closes on Sept. 28, at 16:30 CET Source text for Eikon:

