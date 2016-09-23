Sept 23 Indivior Plc :

* Indivior notified of civil complaint filed by State Attorneys General

* Notified thirty-five U.S. States and District of Columbia filed a civil complaint alleging violations of state and federal antitrust and consumer protection laws

* Company intends to continue to vigorously defend its position