Sept 23 NH Hotel Group SA :

* Intends to issue senior secured notes worth up to 285.0 million euros ($319.3 million) with maturity in 2023 in order to refinance debt of about 277.5 million euros

* Notes to be issued as part of a refinancing operation that will enable the company to obtain syndicated long-term loan of 250.0 million euros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8927 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)