Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 23 Riber SA :
* H1 net consolidated loss 1.2 million euros ($1.3 million) versus loss of 3.5 million euros year ago
* H1 operating loss 1.1 million euros versus loss of 3.6 million euros year ago
* Confirms target of revenue 2016 in growth of above 30 pct and net results higher than in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8927 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)