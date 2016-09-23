UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 23 Doyen International Holdings Ltd :
* Doyen Intl Hold-discloseable transaction relating to the provision of loan
* JV company, through east profit investments, 77.58% by company as lender entered into loan agreement with borrower
* Borrower is Daxing Ye Yang (Shanghai) Asset Management Co Ltd
* JV company has agreed to grant a loan in amount of RMB50 million
* Loan will be recorded as loan receivable under current asset of group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources