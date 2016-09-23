Sept 23 Doyen International Holdings Ltd :

* Doyen Intl Hold-discloseable transaction relating to the provision of loan

* JV company, through east profit investments, 77.58% by company as lender entered into loan agreement with borrower

* Borrower is Daxing Ye Yang (Shanghai) Asset Management Co Ltd

* JV company has agreed to grant a loan in amount of RMB50 million

* Loan will be recorded as loan receivable under current asset of group