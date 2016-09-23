Sept 23 Coupa Software Inc :

* Anticipate that IPO price will be between $14.00 and $16.00 per share

* Coupa Software Inc sees IPO of up to 6.7 mln shares of common stock- SEC filing

* Estimates IPO net proceeds will be about $88.6 million or $102.6 million if underwriters exercise option to buy additional shares in full Source text: [bit.ly/2d2Nsmm] Further company coverage: [Coupa Software Inc]