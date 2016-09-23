UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 23 Zhejiang Shibao Co Ltd :
* Discloseable Transaction - Subscription Of Wealth Management Product
* Hangzhou Shibao and China Citic Bank entered into twelfth citic wealth management product agreement
* Subscription amount of rmb20 million for the agreement Source text (bit.ly/2cWg8kl) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources