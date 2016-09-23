Sept 23 Esure Group Plc :

* Holding(s) in company

* Toscafund Asset Management LLP discloses voting rights of 10.05 pct in Esure, with transaction on Sept 20 - filing

* Last disclosed stake of 5.16 percent as of March 8