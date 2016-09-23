Sept 23 Lauritz.Com Group A/S :

* Enters into five year partnering agreement for operation and activity of Lauritz.com in Cologne

* New partnering agreement will have positive effect on EBITDA in 2016 of about 4 million Danish crowns ($601,667)

* Employees affiliated to branch in Cologne will continue under new partner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6482 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)