UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 23 Asia Cassava Resources Holdings Ltd :
* Cassava res-profit warning
* Decrease in profit for reporting period is due to downward adjustment of national storage price of corn made near end of 2015
* Expected to record a substantial decrease in profit for six months ending 30 september 2016 Source text (bit.ly/2cWJjBY) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources